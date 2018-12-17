U.S. slams China trade policies, says will lead reform at WTO

FILE PHOTO: Workers paint the ground at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday that China’s “unfair competitive practices” were harming foreign companies and workers in a way that violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, but said that Washington would lead reform efforts.

U.S. trade ambassador Dennis Shea, in remarks at the start of a review of U.S. trade policies, held every two years at the WTO, said: “The WTO is not well equipped to handle the fundamental challenge posed by China, which continues to embrace a state-led, mercantilist approach to the economy and trade.”