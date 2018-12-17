EU blames U.S. for 'deep crisis' at WTO, criticizes U.S. trade curbs

FILE PHOTO - European Union flags are seen at half-mast in tribute to the victims of the attack in Strasbourg, outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

GENEVA (Reuters) - The European Union said on Monday the World Trade Organization (WTO) was mired in a “deep crisis and the United States is at its epicenter”, and it called on the Trump administration to put forward concrete reform proposals.

EU Ambassador Mark Vanheukelen, speaking at a WTO review of U.S. trade policies, also criticized limitations on the U.S. procurement market, in particular through “Buy American” legislation, and its “heavy restrictions” on maritime transport.