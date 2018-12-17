EU blames U.S. for 'deep crisis' at WTO, criticizes U.S. trade curbs

GENEVA (Reuters) - The European Union said on Monday the World Trade Organization (WTO) was mired in a “deep crisis and the United States is at its epicenter”, and it called on the Trump administration to put forward concrete reform proposals.
EU Ambassador Mark Vanheukelen, speaking at a WTO review of U.S. trade policies, also criticized limitations on the U.S. procurement market, in particular through “Buy American” legislation, and its “heavy restrictions” on maritime transport.
Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Gareth Jones