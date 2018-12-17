Business News
EU blames U.S. for 'deep crisis' at WTO, criticizes U.S. trade curbs

FILE PHOTO - European Union flags are seen at half-mast in tribute to the victims of the attack in Strasbourg, outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

GENEVA (Reuters) - The European Union said on Monday the World Trade Organization (WTO) was mired in a “deep crisis and the United States is at its epicenter”, and it called on the Trump administration to put forward concrete reform proposals.

EU Ambassador Mark Vanheukelen, speaking at a WTO review of U.S. trade policies, also criticized limitations on the U.S. procurement market, in particular through “Buy American” legislation, and its “heavy restrictions” on maritime transport.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Gareth Jones

