July 24, 2020 / 2:47 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

WTO largely upholds Russia's case against EU anti-dumping measures

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel on Friday largely upheld a complaint brought by Russia against European Union anti-dumping measures, the third such ruling lost by the bloc.

The panel found that the EU “cost adjustment” methodology for calculating dumping margins in the case violates WTO anti-dumping rules, particularly regarding prices for energy inputs.

But it rejected claims that the EU’s framework anti-dumping regulation, known as “the basic regulation”, breaks WTO rules.

Both sides have 60 days to appeal the decision in the case, brought in December 2016.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Shields

