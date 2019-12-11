Germany wants to find solution on WTO Appellate Body by June: spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: A red light is pictured at a pedestrian crossing in front of the World Trade Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany aims to find a permanent solution for the composition of the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Appellate Body by June, a spokeswoman for Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday after the United States effectively sealed the fate of the body.

The Appellate Body needs a mininum of three judges to function but the terms of two of the three remaining members of the appeals panel expired on Tuesday without replacements due to a blocking strategy by the U.S.

“We will jointly with the EU (...) work towards a temporary solution for the time being,” the German foreign ministry spokeswoman said, adding that she hoped a permanent solution could be found before a WTO ministerial conference in June.

U.S. President Trump’s administration has been blocking appointments to the WTO’s seven-member Appellate Body that rules on trade disputes for more than two years.