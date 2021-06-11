Japan complains to WTO of China's anti-dumping tax in stainless steel products

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government said on Friday it has complained to the World Trade Organization over China’s anti-dumping tax for stainless steel products, which was introduced in July 2019.

The move comes after Japan has repeatedly asked China to remove the measure through bilateral talks, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a statement on its website.

Japan assumes China’s anti-dumping tax possibly violates the WTO’s General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, it added.