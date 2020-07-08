Business News
July 8, 2020 / 3:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia nominates candidate to head WTO: document

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia nominated a former economy and planning minister to head the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, a WTO document showed, amid a last-minute flurry of submissions to succeed the incumbent Roberto Azevedo who is stepping down in August.

“The following communication, nominating Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri for the position of Director-General, has been received from the Delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 8 July 2020,” a WTO document showed.

Muhammad Al-Tuwaijri became an adviser to the royal court in March, Saudi Arabia’s state news agency said, retaining the rank of minister.

Reporting by Emma Farge and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay

