FILE PHOTO: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala poses outside a Nigerian diplomatic residence in Chambesy, near Geneva, Switzerland, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Emma Farge/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday threw its support behind Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to head the World Trade Organization after a South Korean rival withdrew.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative made the announcement on behalf of President Joe Biden’s administration. Okonjo-Iweala had faced opposition from former President Donald Trump’s administration.