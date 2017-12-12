FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU, U.S., Japan agree to cooperate to end excess factory capacity
Sections
Featured
Popping gun bubble to bring financial casualties
Breakingviews
Popping gun bubble to bring financial casualties
Five years after Sandy Hook, gun-control activists change tack
U.S.
Five years after Sandy Hook, gun-control activists change tack
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2017 / 9:45 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

EU, U.S., Japan agree to cooperate to end excess factory capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, European Union and Japan said on Tuesday they agreed to cooperation in the World Trade Organization to deal with excess factory capacity and other market distorting trade practices.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom pose for a photo before a meeting at the 11th World Trade Organization's ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

The statement did not name China but it reflected long-standing concerns among major industrial countries over Beijing’s trade practices, ranging from subsidies for state-owned enterprises to technology transfer requirements for foreign companies.

“We, to address this critical concern, agreed to enhance trilateral cooperation in the WTO and in other forums, as appropriate, to eliminate these and other unfair market distorting and protectionist practices by third countries,” the statement said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.