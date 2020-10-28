USTR says it supports South Korea's trade minister to lead WTO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration officially threw its support behind South Korea’s trade minister to be the next World Trade Organization Director General, saying that Yoo Myung-hee is a successful trade negotiator with the skills needed to lead the trade body at a “very difficult time.”

“There have been no multilateral tariff negotiations in 25 years, the dispute settlement system has gotten out of control, and too few members fulfill basic transparency obligations. The WTO is badly in need of major reform,” the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said in a statement.

“It must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field.”