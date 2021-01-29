Washington says it's ready to engage on WTO reform

FILE PHOTO: A delegate arrives before a meeting at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States is committed to “positive, constructive and active engagement” with all members of the World Trade Organization on reforming the body and is actively considering who to choose at its next chief, a U.S. official said on Friday.

“The United States stands ready to engage on all of these difficult issues,” David Bisbee, the U.S. charge d’affairs at the U.S. mission to the WTO, told an informal WTO ministerial gathering.