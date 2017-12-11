FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lighthizer says WTO losing focus, must rethink development
#Business News
December 11, 2017 / 2:17 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Lighthizer says WTO losing focus, must rethink development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade chief said on Monday that the World Trade Organization is losing its focus on trade negotiations in favor of litigation and needed to rethink how it defines developing economies.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer addresses the media to close the second round of NAFTA talks involving the United States, Mexico and Canada at Secretary of Economy headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“We need to clarify our understanding of development within the WTO. We cannot sustain a situation in which new rules can only apply to a few and that others will be given a pass in the name of self-proclaimed development status,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told the opening session of the WTO’s ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and David Lawder

