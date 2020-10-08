Nigerian and South Korean finalists for WTO top job

GENEVA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee are the finalists to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, its spokesman said on Thursday.
The reduction of the field from five to two means, as reported by Reuters on Wednesday, that the Geneva-based trade body will be led by a woman for the first time since being set up in 1995.
Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Editing by Michael Shields
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.