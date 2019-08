FILE PHOTO - Trafigura logo is pictured in the company entrance in Geneva, Switzerland March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Trafigura Group is joining forces with shipping firms Frontline (FRO.OL) and Golden Ocean (GOGL.O) to set up a company to supply shipping fuels globally, the three companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“Frontline and Golden Ocean will acquire 15% and 10% interests in the joint venture, respectively and Trafigura will contribute its existing physical bunkering activities,” they added.