Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Commodities News

Trafigura to buy Sonangol's stake in Puma Energy for $600 million

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura said on Friday it would purchase Angolan state oil giant Sonangol’s entire shareholding in Puma Energy for $600 million.

The company said Puma Energy had also agreed to sell its Angolan business and assets to Sonangol for $600 million, including the acquisition of the Pumangol retail network of service stations, airport terminals and marine terminals.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Promit Mukherjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up