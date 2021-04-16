Trafigura to buy Sonangol's stake in Puma Energy for $600 million

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura said on Friday it would purchase Angolan state oil giant Sonangol’s entire shareholding in Puma Energy for $600 million.
The company said Puma Energy had also agreed to sell its Angolan business and assets to Sonangol for $600 million, including the acquisition of the Pumangol retail network of service stations, airport terminals and marine terminals.
Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Promit Mukherjee
