Commodities trader Trafigura posts sharp rise in first-half profit

LONDON (Reuters) - Commodities trader Trafigura posted a net profit of $425.7 million for the first half of its financial year, up 92 percent from $221.8 million in the same period the year before, the company said on Tuesday.

Trafigura logo is pictured in the company entrance in Geneva, Switzerland March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The Geneva-based firm said the result for the six months ended March 31 was principally due to the performance of its crude and oil products trading division, while its metals and minerals division was weaker.

The outcome marks a stark reversal from the year before, which was tough for oil traders across the board. Trafigura’s oil division accounted for only 40 percent of gross profit in its fiscal year to September 2018, down 10 percent.

Trafigura’s total earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first half of this financial year was $1.1 billion, up from $658 million the year before.

Gross profit was $1.472 billion, up 50 percent year on year, while revenues were flat at $86 billion.

The contribution of the metals and minerals book to gross profit was down by a third.

Total traded oil and refined products volumes fell 7 percent versus the same period a year earlier to average 5.5 million barrels per day, while the volume of metals and minerals rose 3 percent.

Last year, Trafigura restructured its oil trading operations and the move appeared to be paying off. Rob Gillon and Ben Luckock were made co-heads of oil trading, while former sole head of oil Jose Larocca remained an executive director.

In its interim report, Trafigura said it was better equipped to take advantage of price volatility in the period, led by geopolitical events.

“Our performance was also enhanced by our market-leading position in strategic commodity flows, notably the increase in exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas from the U.S.,” the firm said.