Trafigura signs $5.725 billion loan refinancing

LONDON (LPC) - Commodity trader Trafigura has refinanced its existing flagship European multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF) for a record $5.725bn, the company said on Thursday.

Trafigura logo is pictured in the company entrance in Geneva, Switzerland March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The financing was launched at $4.5bn and closed substantially oversubscribed allowing the company to increase the size of the facility.

The loan comprises a $2.2bn, one-year RCF with two one-year extension options; and a $3.525bn, three-year RCF with two one-year extension options.

The financing refinanced the maturing $2.27bn, 364-day RCF agreed in March 2017 and the existing $3.25bn, three-year tranche of Trafigura’s $5.1bn loan from March 2016.

A group of 52 banks committed to the loan, which was led by active bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers ING Bank, NatWest Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UniCredit Bank. Passive bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers were Bank of China and Societe Generale.

A further 41 banks joined the financing in syndication.

The company has also agreed a ¥72.64bn($685m), three-year Samurai loan, the fourth time the company has tapped the domestic Japanese syndicated bank market.

The financing, which will be used for general corporate purposes, was 23% bigger that the company’s previous Samurai loan, which was arranged in 2016 for ¥58.86bn.

A group of 19 Japanese institutions committed to the loan, including three new lenders.

MUFG, Mizuho, and SMBC were bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers on the Samurai loan.

“We simultaneously re-financed two core credit facilities of the Group and this was achieved at tighter pricing levels and with the support of a larger and more diverse bank group,” Christophe Salmon, chief financial officer for Trafigura said.

($1 = 106.0300 yen)