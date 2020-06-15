Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after oil spill

(Reuters) - The Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline has been restarted following the oil spill at a pump station in British Columbia, Trans Mountain Corp said here late Sunday.

The pipeline, which delivers about 300,000 barrels of crude oil every day, was shut on Saturday after an alarm was received early in the morning.

The company said initial estimates found up to 1,195 barrels of light crude was released and fully contained on Trans Mountain property.

Trans Mountain Corp said it continues to work with local authorities, indigenous groups and regulators in the oversight and cleanup of the spill.

The Canadian government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada in 2018, as it faced regulatory and legal hurdles to expansion.