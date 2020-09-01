EU resumes Air Canada/Transat merger review, sets December 11 deadline

FILE PHOTO: Air Canada signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Air Canada’s (AC.TO) proposed acquisition of rival Canadian carrier Air Transat (TRZ.TO) and set a deadline of December 11 for a decision.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-member European Union, suspended its investigation in June as it waited for the companies to provide certain data.

The Commission opened an in-depth study of the planned C$720 million ($552.8 million) acquisition in May, saying it had concerns that it would result in higher prices and less choice for flights between Europe and Canada.

A filing by the Commission showed that the suspension had now ended and that a December 11 deadline had been set.