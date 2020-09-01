EU resumes Air Canada/Transat merger review, sets December 11 deadline

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Air Canada’s (AC.TO) proposed acquisition of rival Canadian carrier Air Transat (TRZ.TO) and set a deadline of December 11 for a decision.
The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-member European Union, suspended its investigation in June as it waited for the companies to provide certain data.
The Commission opened an in-depth study of the planned C$720 million ($552.8 million) acquisition in May, saying it had concerns that it would result in higher prices and less choice for flights between Europe and Canada.
A filing by the Commission showed that the suspension had now ended and that a December 11 deadline had been set.
Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop