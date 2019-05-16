Air Canada in talks to buy tour operator Transat; shares rise

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Thursday it is in talks to buy Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc to expand its leisure service, in an all-cash deal valued at C$520 million ($387.51 million) that boosted shares of both companies in morning trading.

Two Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts are seen on the ground as Air Canada Embraer aircraft flies in the background at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Transat shares surged as much as 18% after the two Montreal-based companies agreed to a 30-day period of negotiations to finalize a deal, in which Transat shareholders will receive C$13 a share, a premium of 23% to its close on Wednesday. Air Canada shares were up 1.7%.

For Transat, which operates Air Transat charter flights, the deal will allow Air Canada to expand its already growing hub at Montréal-Trudeau Airport, while adding to its strong-performing vacation and leisure flights on its low-cost unit Rouge, analysts said.

“Transat is a fit into Air Canada vacations and Rouge,” said Toronto-based AltaCorp analyst Chris Murray by phone.

The transaction comes days after Canada’s WestJet Airlines received a C$3.5 billion buyout offer from billionaire Gerry Schwartz’s private equity firm Onex Corp.

Murray said the Air Canada deal could also be a defensive move by the country’s largest carrier to block Onex from gobbling up Transat as it backs WestJet’s growth in the country.

As of Jan. 31, Transat had free cash of C$620.45 million and zero debt.

Shares of Air Canada have surged nearly 50% this year, while those of Transat have jumped 78% in the year to date on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The deal, still subject to Canadian regulatory and shareholder approval, is good news for the Canadian province of Quebec, whose government had feared that Transat’s previously announced plans for a sale could herald the loss of its head office in Montreal.

“This will probably be the most palatable transaction from the Quebec government’s perspective,” Murray said.

Still, it also raises questions over competition, with Transport Minister Marc Garneau saying in an emailed statement that a formal request for a transaction would likely “be subject to provisions” of the Competition Act.

“It is then within the minister of transport’s authority to determine whether the transaction warrants a public interest review,” he said.

“Our Government will continue to support greater choice, better service, lower costs, and new rights for Canadian travelers.”

Air Canada retained Morgan Stanley as its financial advisor.