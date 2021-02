FILE PHOTO: Air Canada airplanes are pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms//File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc said on Tuesday Air Canada refused to extend the deadline for its C$188.7 million ($148.73 million) deal beyond Feb. 15, after European regulators failed to give the go-ahead for the buyout.