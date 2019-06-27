Transat accepts Air Canada's buyout offer over Group Mach's bid

FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a parked Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) said on Thursday that Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO) had accepted an all-cash offer of C$520 million ($396 million), over a higher bid by real estate developer Group Mach Inc.

Canada’s largest airline pursued Transat to boost its leisure travel business against the backdrop of a potential turnaround at rival WestJet Airlines (WJA.TO) under a new owner.

Discussions between Air Canada and Transat started in May, but earlier this month Group Mach weighed in with a C$14 per share bid, C$1 per share higher than the airline’s offer.

Shares of Transat have surged more than 34% since the talks with Air Canada began and are currently above Group Mach’s offer as well.

Ahead of the expiry of Air Canada and Transat exclusivity period on Wednesday, Group Mach on Tuesday said it need not rely on funding from Quebec.

Air Canada had argued that its bid was more attractive as it was fully financed and did not require taxpayers’ assistance.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc, Transat’s largest shareholder, had urged the company to drop its deal with the Canadian carrier, The Globe and Mail reported last month.

Transat should not consider any offer until it returns to profitability, the investment manager had told the newspaper.

The deal is expected to close early next year.