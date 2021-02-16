Transat says Air Canada refuses to extend deal deadline

FILE PHOTO: Air Canada airplanes are pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms//File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc said on Tuesday Air Canada had refused to extend the deadline for its C$188.7 million ($148.73 million) takeover deal beyond Feb. 15, after European regulators failed to give their approval.

Shares of Transat tumbled 8%, while those of Air Canada rose 3.5%.

While the companies are discussing potential amendments, there can be no assurance that an agreement will be reached, or that Air Canada or the company will not terminate the deal if the relevant circumstances so warrant, Transat said in a statement.

The European Commission, which has requested additional information from the companies, is expected to arrive at a decision only in the first half of 2021, Transat said.

The Canadian government has already approved the deal, subject to a number of conditions. (reut.rs/3s46Ztj)

“We expect the stock to be under pressure today although we anticipate that other interested parties will step up and show their interest in Transat,” Canadian financial services group Desjardins said.

Transat had received an unsolicited takeover proposal from a private investor in late November.

($1 = 1.2687 Canadian dollars)