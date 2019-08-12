Deals
Transat says financial markets tribunal blocks Mach's offer for class B shares

(Reuters) - Transat A.T. Inc (TRZ.TO) said on Monday that a Canadian financial markets administrative tribunal had blocked Groupe Mach’s offer to buy 19.5% class B voting shares of the Canadian tour operator.

Earlier this month, Montreal real estate developer Mach had offered to buy at least 6.9 million class B voting shares of Transat, to block a rival takeover offer from Air Canada (AC.TO) for Transat.

Air Canada (AC.TO) on Sunday raised its offer to buy Transat by $5 to C$18 per share, topping Mach’s takeover bid of C$14 per share.

