TransCanada to sell Ontario solar assets for C$540 million
October 25, 2017 / 1:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

TransCanada to sell Ontario solar assets for C$540 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) said on Wednesday it would sell its Ontario-based solar energy portfolio to Axium Infinity Solar LP for about C$540 million ($426 million).

The portfolio comprises eight facilities with a generating capacity of 76 megawatts.

TransCanada, which operates the Keystone XL pipeline, said proceeds from the sale would help fund its C$24 billion near-term capital program.

($1 = 1.2678 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
