TransCanada inspects Keystone pipe near South Dakota spill site -AP

(Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is inspecting a portion of its Keystone oil pipeline in South Dakota, near the site of a spill in November last year, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

An aerial view shows the darkened ground of an oil spill which shut down the Keystone pipeline between Canada and the United States, located in an agricultural area near Amherst, South Dakota, U.S., in this photo provided November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dronebase

The company is digging up a section of the pipeline after an inspection identified potential issues with its coating, AP reported.

TransCanada is conducting “standard monitoring and inspections,” AP quoted a company spokesman as saying.

TransCanada was not immediately available to comment.

The pipeline carries crude oil more than 2,600 miles (4,180 km) from Alberta, Canada, to Oklahoma and Illinois.

The section being investigated is about 15 miles (25 km) north of where a crack last year caused an estimated 407,000 gallons of oil to spill near Amherst in Marshall County, the report said.

The work is being carried out by the pipeline operator voluntarily and has not been ordered by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), PHMSA spokesman Darius Kirkwood said.