FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 25, 2018 / 7:31 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Keystone XL pipeline route change is not major issue: TransCanada CEO

Rod Nickel

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - TransCanada Corp does not see a route change for the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline to Nebraska as a major issue, and the company is confident that a key regulatory approval will stand, Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Thursday.

Analyzing the November approval by Nebraska Public Service Commission was an important factor in TransCanada’s deliberations on a final investment decision on whether to build the $8 billion pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska, Girling said at a CIBC investor conference in Whistler, British Columbia.

The company now believes the ruling, which opponents are appealing, is “solid,” Girling said. TransCanada still has not made a final investment decision.

The Nebraska commission approved the pipeline, but not TransCanada’s preferred path. The new, approved route will add $100 million to $200 million in cost, Girling said. He did not specify the currency and a spokesman could not be immediately reached.

Girling added that TransCanada was advancing the project by acquiring more land.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Grant McCool and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.