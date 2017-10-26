FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada seeks to raise spot tariffs on Marketlink oil pipeline: FERC
October 26, 2017 / 6:17 PM / in 2 hours

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is seeking to raise the temporary discounted spot rate for light crude on its 700,000 barrel-per-day Marketlink pipeline effective Dec. 1, according to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing on Thursday.

Light crude oil moving from Cushing, Oklahoma into Port Arthur or Houston in Texas will be raised to $3.00 a barrel from $2.50 a barrel previously, according to the filing. The heavy crude tariff rate at $3.00 a barrel remains unchanged.

U.S. crude benchmark’s discount to global marker Brent widened to a session low after news of the announcement, touching $6.59 a barrel, the largest in a month.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York and Bryan Sims in Houston; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Chizu Nomiyama

