TransCanada seeks to raise spot tariffs on Marketlink oil pipeline: FERC

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is seeking to raise the temporary discounted spot rate for light crude on its 700,000 barrel-per-day Marketlink pipeline effective Dec. 1, according to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing on Thursday.

Light crude oil moving from Cushing, Oklahoma into Port Arthur or Houston in Texas will be raised to $3.00 a barrel from $2.50 a barrel previously, according to the filing. The heavy crude tariff rate at $3.00 a barrel remains unchanged.

U.S. crude benchmark’s discount to global marker Brent widened to a session low after news of the announcement, touching $6.59 a barrel, the largest in a month.