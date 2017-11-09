Commercial support for Keystone XL pipe likely unchanged: TransCanada

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) expects support from crude oil shippers on its long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline to be similar to when it proposed the project in 2008, the company said on Thursday as it reported a rise in quarterly earnings.

A TransCanada Keystone Pipeline pump station operates outside Steele City, Nebraska March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

The pipeline, which would carry 830,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude to U.S. refineries, has been delayed for eight years by regulatory hurdles as North American energy projects face increasing opposition from environmentalists.

A period for gauging interest from shippers ended in late October.

While Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), one of the country’s largest producers, said last week it has increased its commitment on Keystone XL, there was some concern among industry participants that other producers may no longer be as keen as oil sands growth slows.

Calgary, Alberta-based TransCanada said it is analyzing the results of the shippers survey and anticipates the introduction of new shippers and reductions in volume commitments by others.

“We anticipate commercial support for the project to be substantially similar to that which existed when we first applied for a Keystone XL pipeline permit,” the company said in its third-quarter earnings statement.

It has said it will decide by December whether to proceed with the project after gauging shipper demand and is awaiting a decision from Nebraska’s Public Service Commission.

TransCanada’s net income attributable to shareholders was C$612 million ($482 million), or 70 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of C$135 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included an after-tax goodwill impairment charge of C$656 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 70 Canadian cents per share, in line with analysts’ average estimate.

TransCanada’s revenue fell 10.7 percent to C$3.24 billion, but beat analysts’ estimate of C$3.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TransCanada shares were last down 0.9 percent at C61.34 on Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1 = C$1.27)