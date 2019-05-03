Pipeline company TransCanada changes name to TC Energy

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Pipeline company TransCanada Corp said on Friday it has changed its name to TC Energy, to reflect the expansion of its business beyond Canada to the United States and Mexico.

FILE PHOTO: A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Calgary-based TC Energy has been struggling to make progress in building new oil export pipelines out of western Canada.

The company has been working for more than a decade to build the controversy-ridden 830,000 barrel per day (bpd) Keystone XL pipeline, which would boost export capacity from the oil-rich province of Alberta to U.S. refineries.

In 2017 TC Energy scrapped plans for the C$12 billion ($8.9 billion) cross-country Energy East project from Alberta to Canada’s Atlantic Coast because of mounting regulatory hurdles.

“TC Energy better describes our complete business, which ... has grown steadily to become a C$110 billion enterprise with critical assets and dedicated employees across three countries,” Chief Executive Russ Girling said at the company’s annual general meeting.

Girling said there were no plans to move the company’s headquarters out of Calgary.

TC Energy still has extensive operations in Canada, including the Keystone pipeline, which transports 20 percent of western Canadian crude exports to U.S. refineries, and natural gas pipelines, which are part of one of the largest gas transmission systems in North America.

The company reported a first quarter profit on Friday, beating analysts’ estimates as it earned more by phasing into service the Columbia Gas pipeline and one of its Columbia Gulf growth projects in the United States, as well as moving more volumes on Keystone.

TC Energy said earnings from its U.S. natural gas pipelines rose 22 percent to C$792 million.

Comparable earnings rose to C$987 million, or C$1.07 per share, from C$864 million, or 98 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.49 billion from C$3.42 billion.