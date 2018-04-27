FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TransCanada profit rises 14 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) (TRP.N) reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher demand for its liquids and natural gas pipelines.

A TransCanada Keystone Pipeline pump station operates outside Steele City, Nebraska March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

Net income attributable to common shares for the first quarter rose to C$734 million, or 83 Canadian cents per share, from C$643 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, for the same period in 2017. (bit.ly/2r4qjZn)

    Revenue rose C$3.42 billion from C$3.41 billion.

    Reporting by Julie Gordon in Toronto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

