TransCanada profit rises 14 percent

(Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) (TRP.N) reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher demand for its liquids and natural gas pipelines.

A TransCanada Keystone Pipeline pump station operates outside Steele City, Nebraska March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

Net income attributable to common shares for the first quarter rose to C$734 million, or 83 Canadian cents per share, from C$643 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, for the same period in 2017. (bit.ly/2r4qjZn)

Revenue rose C$3.42 billion from C$3.41 billion.