TransCanada profit surges, sees Keystone XL decision by first quarter

A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

(Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it expects the Nebraska Supreme Court to reach a decision on its Keystone XL pipeline by the first quarter of 2019.

The company, which also posted a 52 percent rise in quarterly profit, has been working for more than a decade on the controversial 830,000 barrel per day (bpd) pipeline expansion, which would boost export capacity from the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta to U.S. refineries.

The project cleared a key hurdle in September after the U.S. State Department issued an environmental assessment concluding that an alternative route through Nebraska would not harm water or wildlife.

“Looking ahead, we continue to methodically advance more than C$20 billion of projects under development including Keystone XL and the Bruce Power life extension agreement,” TransCanada Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said in a statement.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company’s net income rose to C$928 million ($708.18 million), or C$1.02 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$612 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to C$3.16 billion.

($1 = 1.3104 Canadian dollars)