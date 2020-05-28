Russia's Transneft expects 10% fall in 2020 oil turnover

FILE PHOTO: A storage tank is pictured at the Gomel Transneft oil pumping station, which moves crude through the Druzhba pipeline westwards to Europe, near Mozyr, Belarus January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) expects its turnover to decline by 10%, in line with Russia’s oil production cuts, company boss Nikolai Tokarev told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

He also said during the televised meeting that investments of the company, which handles more than 80% of all oil produced in Russia, for this year are seen at 257 billion roubles ($3.6 billion).

Russia and other leading oil producers, a group known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut their combined oil output by almost 10 million barrels per day, or 10% of world’s production, to help address lowered demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.