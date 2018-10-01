Honeywell to buy German warehouse automation firm Transnorm for $493 million

(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.N), which makes everything from jet engines to thermostats, said on Monday it will acquire Germany-based warehouse automation business Transnorm for about 425 million euros ($492.8 million) from IK Investment Partners.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Honeywell also said it completed spin-off of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX.N), its former transportation systems business. Garrett shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, it added.