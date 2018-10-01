FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Honeywell to buy German warehouse automation firm Transnorm for $493 million

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.N), which makes everything from jet engines to thermostats, said on Monday it will acquire Germany-based warehouse automation business Transnorm for about 425 million euros ($492.8 million) from IK Investment Partners.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Honeywell also said it completed spin-off of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX.N), its former transportation systems business. Garrett shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, it added.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

