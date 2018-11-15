Factbox: 10 findings about the biggest transport challenges facing women

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Safety is the biggest concern for women using public and private transport in five of the world’s biggest commuter cities, according to a global poll released on Thursday as improving city access for women becomes a major focus globally.

Here are 10 results of the poll of 1,000 women that was conducted in London, New York, Cairo, Mexico City and Tokyo between Aug 13-24 by the Thomson Reuters Foundation:

1. Security was the top concern cited by 52 percent of women.

2. Time spent traveling was the second concern, cited by 33 percent.

3. Women in Mexico City were most worried about safety with nearly three in four fearing sexual harassment, abuse and violence.

4. Cairo’s transport system was seen by women as the second most dangerous after Mexico City.

5. Women in Tokyo felt most confident about their safety and also were most in favor of single-sex carriages.

6. Time spent traveling was the top concern for women in New York with many saying this has swayed decisions over jobs.

7. Women in London were most worried about cost with nearly three in four saying public transport was expensive.

8. Women in London were most confident that other passengers would come to their help if they were being abused.

9. Women in Tokyo were most confident other travelers would give up a seat for a pregnant or elderly women without being asked.

10. More than half of women – 56 percent – said emergence of ride-hailing apps had improved their ability to get around.