FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
August 1, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Spain's Amadeus in talks to buy U.S.' TravelClick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus IT Group said on Wednesday it was in talks with U.S.-based TravelClick with a view to buying the provider of online reservation systems to hotels.

Amadeus’s announcement confirmed a Bloomberg report, which also said TravelClick could fetch up to $3 billion.

Sabadell analysts said they did not expect any deal to be a burden on Amadeus’ dividends.

Amadeus, which has a market capitalization of 32.1 billion euros ($37.5 billion), said terms of the potential deal were still under discussion.

TravelClick, which is owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, is headquartered in New York City and serves more than 50,000 properties across 175 countries. Its customers include Hilton, Marriott, Accor Hotels and Radisson.

Reporting by Nadiia Karpina in Gdynia, editing by Larry King and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.