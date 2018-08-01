Spain's Amadeus in talks to buy U.S.' TravelClick

(Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus IT Group said on Wednesday it was in talks with U.S.-based TravelClick with a view to buying the provider of online reservation systems to hotels.

Amadeus’s announcement confirmed a Bloomberg report, which also said TravelClick could fetch up to $3 billion.

Sabadell analysts said they did not expect any deal to be a burden on Amadeus’ dividends.

Amadeus, which has a market capitalization of 32.1 billion euros ($37.5 billion), said terms of the potential deal were still under discussion.

TravelClick, which is owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, is headquartered in New York City and serves more than 50,000 properties across 175 countries. Its customers include Hilton, Marriott, Accor Hotels and Radisson.