January 22, 2019 / 12:04 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Insurer Travelers fourth-quarter profit rises 13 percent

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) reported a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared to a year earlier when it took a one-time charge related to a change in U.S. tax laws.

Net income rose to $621 million, or $2.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $551 million, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.

The Dow component recorded pre-tax catastrophe losses of $453 million from the California wildfires and $158 million from Hurricane Michael in the reported quarter.

Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
