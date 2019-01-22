Insurer Travelers fourth-quarter profit rises 13 percent

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) reported a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared to a year earlier when it took a one-time charge related to a change in U.S. tax laws.

Net income rose to $621 million, or $2.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $551 million, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.

The Dow component recorded pre-tax catastrophe losses of $453 million from the California wildfires and $158 million from Hurricane Michael in the reported quarter.