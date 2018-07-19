FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 11:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Insurer Travelers misses profit estimates on storm losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insurer Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by catastrophe losses stemming from wind and hail storms in several regions of the United States.

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, rose 21 percent to $488 million. The company’s combined ratio inched up to 98.1 percent, from 96.7 percent a year earlier.

A ratio below 100 percent means the insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Quarterly profit was also hurt by a charge of $45 million associated with a few fire related commercial losses and an $18 million assessment related to Hurricane Harvey, the insurer said.

Net income fell to $524 million, or $1.92 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $595 million, or $2.11 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.81 per share, missing analysts’ average estimate of $2.42, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Dow component’s total revenue total revenue rose 4 percent to $7.48 billion.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

