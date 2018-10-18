Travelers readies for Hurricane Michael losses as third-quarter profit doubles

(Reuters) - Travelers Corp (TRV.N) is girding for “significant” losses from Hurricane Michael, which caused destruction in Florida and six other U.S. states this month, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Frey said on Thursday.

Travelers, one of the largest U.S. property and casualty insurers, is still reviewing the losses but expects them to be “manageable,” Frey said in a call with analysts to discuss third-quarter results. They will not preclude the company from restarting a stock buyback program planned for next week, he added.

Hurricane Michael occurred in early October, so its losses will affect fourth-quarter results. During the third quarter, Travelers’ profit more than doubled, driven by lower catastrophe losses and an increase in premiums and investment income.

Net premiums written rose 6 percent to $7.06 billion, helped by improved prices coupled with higher levels of retention.

Higher returns from its fixed income and private equity portfolio business helped boost investment income by 20 percent to $547 million.

Net of reinsurance, Travelers’ catastrophe losses plunged 62.3 percent to $264 million in the quarter, and the insurer incurred higher-than-expected losses in September in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence that hit North Carolina, a state where the company has a large presence.