FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen on a branch of Travelex Currency Exchange in London, Britain, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Currency service provider Travelex [TFPI.UL] said on Wednesday it would default on a 14.4 million euro ($15.6 million) coupon payment on some of its senior notes as it grapples with a hit to earnings amid the coronavirus crisis.

The London-based company, whose parent is Finablr (FINF.L), said it was also exploring a sale, while it talks to lenders and advisers for a long-term solution.