Siris, Elliott to take Travelport private in $4.4 billion deal

(Reuters) - Travel software platform Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT.N) said on Monday it will be taken private by affiliates of buyout firms Siris Capital Group and Elliott Management for $4.4 billion.

Siris and Evergreen will buy Travelport for $15.75 per share in cash, a 2.3 percent premium to the company’s closing price on Friday.

Travelport’s headquarters are expected to remain in the U.K.

The private equity firms have secured committed debt financing for the deal from BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Macquarie Capital, Credit Suisse and Barclays.

Morgan Stanley served as lead financial adviser to Travelport, while Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel.

New York-based Elliott, which disclosed a 12 percent stake in Travelport in March and pushed it to explore a sale, had been eying the firm for almost eight months.

Reuters had first reported the news on Dec. 6.