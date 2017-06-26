FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Big Story 10
June 26, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 2 months ago

UK's Travis Perkins to name ex-ARM chairman as new chair: Sky News

1 Min Read

Bricks are seen at the Vauxhall depot of building material supplier Travis Perkins in London, Britain, October 25, 2013.Neil Hall/File Photo

(Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, will name Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings, on Tuesday as its next chairman, Sky News reported.

Chambers has been picked to replace‎ Robert Walker, who has chaired Travis Perkins for the last seven years, it reported. bit.ly/2sa5hft

Travis Perkins' media department said in a statement it would not comment on the report.

Travis Perkins reported a 4.9 percent growth in total sales in the first quarter of 2017 and said that it was on track to meet its full year expectations.

Earlier this month Anglo American said it had appointed Chambers to succeed John Parker as the miner's next chairman and carry on with its overhaul.

Anglo American did not comment on the report.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones and Grant McCool

