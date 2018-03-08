FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 12:08 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Former Uber CEO Kalanick to start fund called '10100'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Travis Kalanick, the former Uber chief executive, announced on Wednesday in a Twitter post that he is going to start an investment fund called 10100.

FILE PHOTO: Former Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick leaves the San Francisco federal court during a Waymo-Uber autonomous car secrets trial in San Francisco, California, U.S., February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jane Lee

The overarching theme of the new fund, pronounced “ten-one-hundred”, will be to invest in real estate, ecommerce and emerging innovation in China and India, Kalanick said in a tweet.

The fund will oversee for-profit investments as well as non-profit work and focus on education and future of cities, Kalanick said. (bit.ly/2Fqtq3M)

Twitter was abuzz with speculation behind the meaning of the new fund’s name.

One user suggested that it could be a reference “Googol” or “10 to the power 100.”

Kalanick was not immediately available to respond to additional queries regarding his new venture.

Kalanick, co-founder the San Francisco-based ride hailing startup Uber, resigned in June under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

