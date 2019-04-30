Business News
April 30, 2019 / 2:49 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Investors most bullish on U.S. Treasuries since mid-2016: survey

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bond investors were the most bullish about owning U.S. longer-dated government debt since June 2016, prompted by signs of mild inflation despite a solid labor market and steady economic growth, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they are “long” or hold more longer-dated Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks exceeded those investors who said they are “short” or hold fewer longer-term government debt issues than their benchmarks by 17 percentage points, up from 4 percentage points the week before, J.P. Morgan said.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
