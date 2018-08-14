U.S. Treasury investors less bearish amid Turkey worries: survey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bond investors were less bearish on longer-dated U.S. government debt on Monday than the same day last week as Turkey’s economic problems sent the lira to an all-time low, spurring safe-haven demand for Treasuries, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were short, or holding fewer longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, fell to 30 percent from 34 percent the week before, according to the bank’s latest Treasury client survey.

The share of investors who said they were long, or holding more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, slipped to 13 percent from 15 percent.

The gap between the shares of shorts and longs, or net shorts, narrowed to 17 percentage points from last week’s 19 percentage points, which was the widest since June 11, J.P. Morgan said.

Early on Tuesday, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 1 basis point at 2.889 percent. It fell to 2.848 percent on Monday, which was the lowest level in more than three weeks as the Turkish lira plunged to a record low versus the dollar TRYTOM=D3.

Investors fled to Treasuries and other perceived low-risk assets as the lira’s rout spurred fears of Turkey’s problem spreading across emerging market economies and hurting U.S. and European banks.

Investors have been worried about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies to combat double-digit inflation at home. Erdogan friction with the Trump administration exacerbated anxiety about a deepening financial crisis for Turkey.

Those investors who told J.P. Morgan they were neutral, or holding longer-dated bonds matching their benchmarks, rose to 57 percent from 51 percent last week.