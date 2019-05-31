U.S. Treasury yields slide to new lows on Trump's Mexico tariff vow

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid to new multi-month lows on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s vow to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico stoked fears of a U.S. recession, rattling world markets.

In early European trade, yields across the U.S. government bond curve were down four to six basis points.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit a 20-month low at 2.17% , while two-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest since February 2018 at 2.007%.

The yield curve, as measured in the gap between three-month and 10-year bond yields, remained heavily inverted in a sign of investor concern about recession risks.

The outlook darkened further when a key measure of Chinese manufacturing activity disappointed for May, while Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Thursday the Fed would act if inflation stays too low or global and financial risks endanger the economic outlook. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Helen Reid)