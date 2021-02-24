Investment funds buy $21.831 billion 10-year note in February - U.S. Treasury

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $21.831 billion at a 10-year note auction held in February, compared with the $23.884 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Tuesday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $10.188 billion of the latest 10-year supply, compared with $5.601 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $56 billion of 10-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 10-year auction, large investment managers bought $28.222 billion of 3-year notes, compared with the $25.761 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $16.186 billion in 30-year bonds versus $14.797 billion the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $10.277 billion of the latest 3-year supply, compared with $11.477 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $3.745 billion of 30-year bonds versus $4.916 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $79 billion in 3-year notes and $37 billion in 30-year bonds.