Bonds News
May 13, 2019 / 8:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S yield curve between 3-month and 10-year rates inverts again

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury bond yield curve between three-month and 10-year rates inverted on Monday for the second time in a week, with the 10-year yield now standing 0.0025% above the shorter-maturity bill.

Viewed as a classic warning signal of a looming U.S. recession, the curve inverted last Thursday for the first time since March . The U.S. curve has inverted before each recession in the past 50 years. It offered a false signal just once in that time. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below