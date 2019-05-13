U.S yield curve between 3-month and 10-year rates inverts again

May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury bond yield curve between three-month and 10-year rates inverted on Monday for the second time in a week, with the 10-year yield now standing 0.0025% above the shorter-maturity bill.

Viewed as a classic warning signal of a looming U.S. recession, the curve inverted last Thursday for the first time since March . The U.S. curve has inverted before each recession in the past 50 years. It offered a false signal just once in that time. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)