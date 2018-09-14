FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 14, 2018 / 9:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trevi shareholders reject Bain's rescue deal, ready to back cash call: source

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The leading shareholders of Italy’s Trevi (TFI.MI) have decided not to accept a deal put forward by Bain Capital Credit to rescue the ailing engineering firm, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

The source said Trevi’s main shareholders were committed to seeing through a 130 million euro ($152 million) capital increase.

They were also close to an agreement with creditor banks to convert some of Trevi’s debt into equity and to agreeing a standstill on the debt, the source added.

Based in the northern Italian city of Cesena, Trevi has been hit by a slowdown in the oil and gas industry and a construction downturn, forcing it to restructure its debt, which has risen due to its capital-intensive business model.

It had entered talks with Bain for a deal whose deadline expires on Friday.

Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.