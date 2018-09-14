Trevi shareholders reject Bain's rescue deal, ready to back cash call: source

MILAN (Reuters) - The leading shareholders of Italy’s Trevi (TFI.MI) have decided not to accept a deal put forward by Bain Capital Credit to rescue the ailing engineering firm, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

The source said Trevi’s main shareholders were committed to seeing through a 130 million euro ($152 million) capital increase.

They were also close to an agreement with creditor banks to convert some of Trevi’s debt into equity and to agreeing a standstill on the debt, the source added.

Based in the northern Italian city of Cesena, Trevi has been hit by a slowdown in the oil and gas industry and a construction downturn, forcing it to restructure its debt, which has risen due to its capital-intensive business model.

It had entered talks with Bain for a deal whose deadline expires on Friday.